Nurses in England are on strike in half of the country’s hospitals, mental health facilities, and community agencies.

The strike will extend until Monday at midnight, with NHS officials warning that services will be severely interrupted.

It is the first time that members of the Royal College of Nursing have walked out of all areas, including intensive care.

The strike is the latest in a series of protests against the government over pay and working conditions.

The 28-hour strike began on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) after members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted earlier this month to reject a 5% salary raise offer from the government.

The walkout is one of many that have occurred in the private and public sectors over the last year as workers have faced double-digit inflation.

All hospitals have been promised a minimum level of intensive care and trauma coverage.

People who are seriously ill or injured should dial 999 as usual, but non-urgent cases should dial 111.

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the RCN, stated that the union will give life-and-limb protection.

However, this is the first time that areas such as intensive care, chemotherapy, and dialysis have been affected, despite the fact that some exemptions have been agreed upon.

Previous walkouts had fully excluded such services from strike action.

Pat Cullen, RCN General Secretary, urged Health Minister Steve Barclay to “come back around the table and put a better offer on the table.”

Unions representing other health care workers including Unison and the GMB have voted in favour of the government’s pay offer.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has described the RCN’s decision to press ahead with its strike as “premature” and disrespectful to other unions taking part in Tuesday’s meeting.