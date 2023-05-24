Netflix has expanded its crackdown on password sharing to users worldwide, with the exception of countries in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Californian streaming service is seeking to shore up revenue at the leading streaming television service by preventing people beyond their immediate family from using the service.

The company said in a statement that “A Netflix account is for use by one household”.

Netflix said early this year that over 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service, impacting its ability to invest in great new TV and films.

Netflix has experimented in a few markets with “borrower” or “shared” accounts, in which subscribers can add extra users for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to separate accounts.

On Tuesday, it announced it was expanding the policy to more than 100 countries including major markets such as US, UK and EU.

While the MENA region has not yet been affected by Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing, the company has hinted that it may expand the policy to the region in the near future.

Netflix announced a price reduction in February for its subscription plans in select countries in the Middle East in what market research firm Ampere Analysis believe is an attempt to drive subscriber additions amongst consumers yet to take the service.