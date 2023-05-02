Professor Anthony Kila has decried the very public nature of the jostling for the leadership positions in the National Assembly.

Mr Kila disclosed this while speaking on the controversy and interest generated by the Leadership of the 10th National Assembly on TVC News Breakfast on Tuesday.

Mr Kila who is the Director of the International Centre for Advanced and Professional Studies said he is not in support of the dust being raised over positions which are nothing but the personal ambition of some people that have now been turned to a matter of public interest.

He said the contest is between a few people that should not become what it has become.

He disclosed that the idea of Democracy by the original founding fathers is not what Nigeria’s democracy is now based on.

Advertisement

He said the issue of zoning, Tribal balancing and Ethnicity should not be the pillars but competence with the individual convincing others of his ability to lead as espoused in the principle of Democracy.

He said the nations’ founding fathers never intended a Nigeria as we have it today but a Nigeria with strong regional structure but a weak Federal Government.

He added that the general misconception by most Nigerians that the legislative arm of government should be countering whatever is being done by the executive is behind the unnecessary fixation on Leadership positions within the National Assembly.

According to him, the Legislature should only counter the Executive in exceptional cases like a slide into tyranny as seen in the recent Naira Redesign policy ad its haphazard implementation or a Constitutional matter.

Advertisement

He said the Legislative arm of government in a Presidential system of government is there to support and come together with the executive to ensure that they partner for National Advancement and Development.

Going Further he said there are three fundamental things that should be expected for a Speaker or President of the Senate but the Nigerian situation has made it four.

He said the things are what will benefit the party with the majority in implementing its manifesto, a representative who will be someone that can address issues affecting the diversity that Nigeria presents.

He also added that the Speaker or President of the Senate must be someone who will ensure that the party is able to perform well and return to office.

He added that the Leadership of the National Assembly must be comprised of people who will be strong enough to protect the chastity of the institution it represents.

Advertisement