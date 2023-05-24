The Federal government and the Delta State Government have charged stakeholders in the Nigeria’s mining industry to guard against the negative experiences from oil and gas exploration in the country which led to environmental degradation, youth restiveness and divestment

This is the overwhelming call at the inauguration of Mosra Energy Idowu Falola Coal Mines and Ground-Breaking for a 600MW Mine-Mouth Coal Power Plant in Ugboba Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

it is celebration for the Ugboba people of Aniocha North Council of Delta state as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development joined by Governor Okowa’s Representative to Inaugurate the coal mine and performed the groundbreaking of the coal power plant here.

but beyond the joy of this ceremony is the need for the people and stakeholders in mining sector to learn from mistakes of petroleum industry

The benefits of establishing the project here cannot be over emphasized as the ripple effects will be felt in the state

Advertisement

The siting of the project goes to show that

Delta state is not just rich in oil and gas but also in mineral resources waiting to be harness

Advertisement