The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Saleh Mamman, a former minister of power, under the Buhari administration in connection with a 22 Billion Naira Fraud.

Saleh Mamman, who was the minister of power from 2019 to 2021, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and is being detained at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

The arrest is in connection to investigations into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects during his time in office.

Mr Mamman is accused of conspiring with staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects to divert N22 billion and share among themselves.

The investigations uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas allegedly linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and dollars have reportedly been recovered from them.

President Muhammadu Buhari on September 1, 2021, had sacked Mr Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono, the minister of agriculture and rural development, in what was called a cabinet restructuring but which many had speculated was not unconected with poor performance in office.

In 2020, while still serving, Mr Mamman had alleged that there was a cabal in his ministry denying Nigerians electricity.

His Statement the was in reaction to the criticism which trailed his suspension of some top officials in the ministry.

Saleh Mamman had suspended Damilola Ogunbiyi, former managing director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and Marilyn Amobi, managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), pending an investigation into allegations levelled against them.