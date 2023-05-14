Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes suffered a potentially fatal blow after they lost 3-0 at home to Brighton on Sunday.

Julio Enciso’s 51st-minute header broke the deadlock before former Brighton striker Leandro Trossard gifted Deniz Undav the chance to double their lead on 86 minutes. As the game went into stoppage-time, Pervis Estupinan added a third as he turned home the rebound after Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saved Undav’s long-range effort.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side earned a precious win which keeps their pursuit of European qualification on track while leaving the Gunners’ chances of toppling Manchester City hanging by a thread.

A cagey first half gave way to a more open, freeflowing second period in which Brighton played the better football and Arsenal struggled to replicate the form which had launched an improbably title challenge. Estupinan’s initial cross was intercepted by Kieran Tierney but the Ecuadorian defender scuffed the rebound back across goal where Enciso was unmarked to head home.

As they chased an equaliser, Arsenal attempted to play out from the back but Trossard’s first-time forward pass was intercepted by Pascal Gross and the loose ball fell perfectly for substitute Undav, who lifted a clever finish over Ramsdale.

Arsenal remain four points behind City having played a game more, meaning City will be crowned champions if the Gunners lose at Nottingham Forest next Saturday.