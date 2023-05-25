The All Progressives Congress will on Friday officially launch a compendium of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s significant achievements at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

As contained in a special invitation by the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to top dignitaries, the event which will be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari, as Special Guest of Honour, will have the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as Guest of Honour, and will be Chaired by President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Ahmed Lawal; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; founder of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu; Kano business mogul, Auwalu Abdullahi Rano; Globacom Chairman, Mike Adenuga; serial billionaire investor, Femi Otedola; Chairman of Innoson Group of Companies, Innocent Chukwuma; Founder of Oriental Energy Resources, Dr Mohammed Indimi; Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu; Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu and Chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Authur Eze.

Others are Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; founder of Zenith Bank Plc; APC adopted candidate for Senate President in 19th Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the ruling party’s anointed candidate for Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Muktar Aliyu Betara among others.