The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), on behalf of the State Government.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed at the Government House, Awka, can be extended for an additional five years upon expiration, according to a statement made by Christian Aburime, the governor Soludo’s press secretary.

The Governor also launched a temporary UNDP office in Awka, the state capital, shortly after the signing ceremony.

Governor Soludo who described UNDP as a major foundational partner, thanked them for their assistance and congratulated the Chairman and members of the Truth, Peace, and Justice Commission for their recommendations among which is the establishment of a Bureau of Missing Persons

He stated that the State Executive Council had approved it, as domiciled in the State Ministry of Justice.

The Governor spoke on the launching of the “one youth, two skills” program, the solution innovation district to develop Anambra youth, among others, emphasizing that the partnership has a large agenda as well as what it entails, in terms of human and financial resources.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu noted that the MOU signing was informed by the need by UNDP to take their relationship with the government of Anambra State a notch higher.

Muhammed Yahaya, the leader of the UNDP team representing the President, recounted the start of the journey on Governor Soludo’s first day in office and disclosed that the relationship with the state was established on the Governor’s reputation.

He assured that his team will work with the state government on erosion, flood threat, revenue generation, innovative development solutions, and peace resolution in the state, expressing delight at the establishment of the UNDP office in the state.

In separate speeches, Chairman and Secretary of the Peace, Truth, and Justice Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu respectively appreciated the UNDP for their partnership with Anambra State Government.