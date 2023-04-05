The Politicking to select principal officers of the 10th national assembly is already getting interesting as contenders are busy consulting, negotiating, and reaching out as part of efforts to advance their ambitions.

Senator Osita Izunaso representing Imo West senatorial district was at the presidential villa in Abuja to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest for the position of Senate President and perhaps get Mr. President’s backing.

Senator Izunaso says the position should be zoned to the southeast for the sake of fairness and he insists he is the most senior Senator by rank that should occupy the highest seat in the Senate.

Buhari writes Nigerian Senate, Seeks Approval to Pay N9.6bn Refund to Plateau, Borno State

President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the approval of the Nigerian Senate to refund a total of about N9.68billion as promissory notes to Plateau and Borno states .

Mr President says this money is reimbursement for funds expended on the execution of federal road projects in the States.

President Buhari conveyed his message through a letter which was read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan at Tuesday’s plenary.

The Nigerian Senate has also adopted the harmonized version of a bill for an act to establish the Nigeria Peace Corps by a conference committee from both chambers of the National Assembly.

The day’s business begins with letters from Mr President, seeking the approval of the Nigerian Senate in some Executive matters.

One of such letters is the approval of promissory notes for Plateau and Borno State , for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government.

Although the Executive admits that it has long put a stop to such interventions, the Projects in question were executed before the declaration.

Giving a detailed breakdown in Mr President’s Letter, Plateau state will be entitled to about N6.6 Billion while Borno State will have a total of about N 3.84 Billion in respect of the Federal Roads rehabilitated and executed by the State Governments.

Among other letters from President Buhari are requests seeking the consideration and approval of the upper legislative Chamber for the Establishment of the Nigerian Police Force College Training School and Institution Bill, Transmission of the Nigeria Data Protection Bill and Confirmation of the appointment of Abdu Abubakar as Non-Executive Director of Central Bank of Nigeria for a 2nd and final term.

The Nigerian Senate has adopted the harmonized bill for an act to establish the Nigeria Peace Corps from a conference committee of both chambers of the National Assembly.

The House of Reps version of the bill solely recommends the dissolution of the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria to be transformed into the Nigerian Peace Corps when assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

With the adoption of the harmonized report, the bill will now be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

