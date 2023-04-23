It’s the second day of eid-el-fitr and children in Maiduguri the Borno state capital are commemorating the day in their own way.

In this report TVC News Jesse Tafida went round the metropolis and sought the views of the children on their hopes and aspirations as leaders of tomorrow.

In northern Nigeria, Eid-El-Fitr is known as “Sallahn Azumi” which is a celebratory time with friends and family over food, drinks and fanfare as well as remembering the less privileged.

During such festivity, one of the most colorful and eventful moment is when children come out in their numbers all dressed up, just to have a good time.

They usually walk together in groups, each according to their peers.

Eid el fitr is considered a reward for Muslims who have completed the 29 or 30 days of fasting as a spiritual growth.

As Muslim celebrate this festivity, the children are also not left behind.

Beside me is the Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo.

It is a norm in the city of Maiduguri for children from the four cardinal points of the metropolis to converge here and catch fun amidst their peers.

Many among these children have experienced nothing but insurgency all their lives.

They share with TVC news the prayers and hopes for the country.

For traders along the Sanda Kyarimi Park, business is booming.

As Muslim faithful across the world celebrate the Eid-el-fitr, for children in Maiduguri the celebration comes with high hopes that the state would regain its past glory as the home of peace.