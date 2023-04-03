Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has been arraigned in an Ota Magistrate court for assault, and Other related infractions against the law.

He was arrested by The Ogun State police command on Friday and was detained at the State Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Police say the arrest came days after the singer refused to honor their invitation.

A video of the singer and some police officers arguing over what he called invasion of his bar surfaced on internet last Tuesday before his arrest on Friday.

Journalists and members of the Public besieged the entrance of the Magistrate Court in Ota where the man popularly known as Idamu Adugbo, Wahala Musician and Several Other appellations was arraigned.

He has however been granted bail by a Magistrate Court in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He was arraigned on five-count bordering on assault before the court presided over by the chief magistrate, A.S Shoneye.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Delivering his ruling on the bail application by the singer’s counsel, the presiding judge said the offences are bailable and granted him bail with bail bond of N300,000 and two surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the honourable court.

In another development of assault and stealing, he was admitted to bail to the tune of N500,000 with two sureties.

The court, however, ruled that the defendant be transferred to the Ilaro correctional centre pending the time his bail requirements are met.

The case has been adjourned to April 26 for the commencement of trial.