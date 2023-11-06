Information reaching TVC News says singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley and Samson Eletu known as Sam Larry have both been granted bail by a Yaba Magistrate Court One.

However according to reports they are still in police custody, pending application and when they meet their bail conditions.

The bail conditions according to our source are twenty million each, three sureties, level 14 officer in civil service and landed property.

The Court also stipulates that one of the sureties for either of them must be a blood relation.

Meanwhile the police police relations SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the fact that they’ve been granted.

The duo of Samson Eletu known as Sam Larry and Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley have been in Court ordered custody over their alleged roles in the sudden death of Singer Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad in September.