Benue State Government has suspended, with immediate effect, the operations of the Livestock Guards.

State Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Security Council meeting held in Government House, Makurdi.

Recall that the Livestock Guard was established by the Ortom led administration to enforce the State’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law after its enactment in 2017.

Ortom said the suspension which will last for two weeks, was part of measures to reduce the high influx of cattle into the state and ensure that all those who came in with cattle leave so that the people can have peace.

Advertisement

The Council frowned at the rustling of cattle by indigenes and urge security agencies to apprehend anyone found culpable.

It also, observed and condemned the act of connivance with youths, traditional rulers and stakeholders to rustle cattle and called on security agencies to apprehend such persons no matter how highly placed.