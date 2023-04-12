The Nigerian orientation agency has appealed to the Nigerian media to help in building peace, stability and security following the tensions generated during and after 2023 general election.

They director general of the agency, Garba Abari explained at a media parley in Lagos that the profession plays a vital role in shaping the narratives positively.

With 2023 general election almost over with supplementary poll taking place next Saturday, the fallout of the exercise is still a subject of debate

The most pronounced is the deep ethnic and religious division among many Nigerians.

In view of this and the effort at building national cohesion, the agency is hosting a meeting with media executives.

However, in resolving these difficulties, the national orientation is urging journalists to use their positions to promote peace among unhappy parties.

The media also advised the agency to use strategic communications in reaching out to Nigerians

The agency says all Nigerians should work towards the peace that successive generations can inherit