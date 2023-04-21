The National Commission for Museums and Monuments’ Director General, Professor Abba Tijani, has stated the Commission’s commitment to working with the Ecological Project Office (EPO) to address Nigeria’s ecological concerns.

Professor Tijani, who stated this during a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, in Abuja, stated that collaboration would also help to address the challenges threatening the two World Heritage Sites of Sukur Cultural Landscape in Adawama State and Osun Oshogbo Grove in Osun State, as well as other national monuments across the country.

He claimed that unlawful mining and encroachment near the Osun Oshogbo Grove have exacerbated the erosion problem and poisoned the renowned water, which believers believe has supernatural healing abilities.

He also noted that there is need to ensure sustainability of the ecosystem for both tourism and employment generation.

He also disclosed that Nigeria presently has two World Heritage Sites enlisted by the UNESCO World Heritage List, fifty three National Museums, 65 declared National Monuments and 108 proposed National Monuments nationwide.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ecological project office, Mr Shehu Ibrahim commended Professor Tijani for his commitment to ensuring the preservation of the Heritage sites and monuments and the drive to retrieve some stolen artifacts back to the country.

He stated that the Ecological project office is always willing to partner with relevant agencies to address ecological problems in the country.

According to him, “we usually concentrate more on interventions in areas that will really impact lives in communities where they are located”.

The Permanent Secretary, however advised the Commission to expand its collaboration beyond EPO for a more comprehensive intervention in other problem areas while also making specific request that relates to EPO Interventions.