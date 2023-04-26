The Islamic State of the West African Province ISWAP terrorists were said to hav me abducted three humanitarian staff working with the Family Health International (FHI360), and two other security guards in Ngala town of Borno State.

FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the North East.

TVC News gathered from a source Zagazola Makama that Unconfirmed numbers of the terrorists stormed into the Guest house of the organization in a silent Operation at about 4a.m on Wednesday April 26, 2023 and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

There is no official statement from the organization since the news of the abduction broke out.

Ngala is about 153 kilometers away from MAIDUGURI the capital of BORNO state.

2 soldiers, 15 villagers killed in Benue

Two soldiers and 15 villagers have been reportedly killed in an attack by armed invaders on three communities of Apa Local Government Area in Benue State.

Locals said that the attacks happened simultaneously at about 6pm on Tuesday in Opaha, Odugbo and Edikwu communities in Apa LGA.

A local simply identified as Kole, said 17 bodies including two soldiers of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) were recovered from nearby bushes early hours of today Wednesday after security operatives combed the area.

The local also told TVCNEWS correspondent that one of the deceased soldiers was the Commander of the unit which confronted the armed invaders in their bid to repel the attackers from the communities while under siege.

Chairman of Apa Development Association, Eche Akpoko, confirmed that there was an attack in the area on Tuesday night.

Barrister Akpoko said, at the time of his contact with the community, 10 dead bodies including two soldiers were already recovered but that he was yet to get an update as at 10:30am.

State Commissioner of Finance, David Olofu, who hails from Opaha, one of the villages attacked told journalists in Makurdi, that the bodies of 15 villagers and two soldiers were recovered this morning.

Mister Olofu said he was on his way to the village to ascertain things for himself at the time of this report.

When Contacted, the Spokesman of OPWS, Flight Lieutenant D. O. Oquah, said he was out of town and could not speak on the matter.

A Sector Commander of OPWS in charge of Apa LGA, Major Ogundile, could also not be reached as his telephone was switched off.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, told our correspondent by telephone that she was not yet aware of the incident.