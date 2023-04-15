The conduct of the Governorship rerun in 69 polling units across 20 local government areas in Adamawa state has witnessed an impressive turnout of voters.

Voters in Hajiya Ward 001 to Ward 004 in Yola South Local Government Area of the state, trooped out to vote in the rerun election.

The 15 candidates who participated in the March 18 Governorship election in Adamawa State, took part in the supplementary polls.

But all eyes were on the two major contenders in the rerun election.

The incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

After first round of voting in March, Governor Fintiri polled 421,524 votes to lead Binani, who scored 390,275 votes.

Since the election was declared inconclusive, none of the other candidates has withdrawn from the rerun, despite having no chance of winning.

The total number of Permanent Voter Cards collected in the 69 polling units where elections were cancelled is 36,935.

TVC News crew visited polling units in Yola as early as 8 in the morning, where prospective voters were already out to exercise their franchise.

Electoral officers were also on ground to begin the process.

Despite the harsh weather condition, the exercise witnessed impressive turnout, as people trooped out to excess their franchise.

Other residents not involved in the election watched the conduct with keen interest, as well party agents.

Security around the state capital was beefed up, as the 8am to 6pm restriction of movement was enforced across the state.

INEC National Commissioner supervising the election, Professor… applauded the smooth implementation of the electoral umpire’s plans.

Inec declares Diket Plang of the APC as Senator-elect.

The Independent national electoral commission in Plateau State has declared Diket Plang of the All Progressives Congress party the winner for the Plateau Central Senatorial election.

INEC returning Officer Jima Lar announced the result on Saturday shortly after concluding the exercise in Pankshin Council area of the state.

While announcing the final results, The returning officer, Jima Lar, said Diket Plang scored a total vote of 131,129 to emerge the winner.

While Yohanna Gotom of the People’s Democratic Party came in second with 127,022 votes,

with Garba Pwul of the Labor Party emerging third with 36,510 votes.

Aggrieved candidates can channel their grievances at the election tribunal.