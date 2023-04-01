The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has approved a four-year $15.6 billion financing package for Ukraine as part of a $115 billion total international support package, as Russia’s invasion stretched into a second year.

The decision, IMF said is expected to mobilize large-scale concessional financing from Ukraine’s international donors and partners to help resolve Ukraine’s balance of payments problem, attain medium-term external viability, and restore debt sustainability.

It said the new Extended Fund Facility would allow the immediate disbursement of around $2.7 billion to Ukraine.

Meawhile the Sudanese government has delayed the signing of a political agreement.

The spokesperson of the negotiation process said the signing of a final political agreement in Sudan was delayed due to a lack of “consensus on some outstanding issues.”

Report says the final accord to name a civilian government this month and launch a new transition towards elections was originally to be signed on Saturday.

Disagreements surfaced this week over the timeline for integrating the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, RSF into the military, a move called for in a framework deal for the new transition signed in December.