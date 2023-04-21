The mother of former Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha has lost his mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha.

Mrs Dorothy Ihedioha was 90 years old.

She is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A statement issued issued by the former governor reads: “After a fruitful and eventful life of God’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha (Nee Okereke) gloriously transited to eternity on Thursday 20th April 2023 in Abuja, with her family by her side.

“Mama celebrated her 90th birthday on 28th August 2022.

“While we thank friends and well wishers who identified with us, particularly during our mother’s last days, we enjoin you to remember the family in your prayers.