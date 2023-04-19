The federal government says it will increase excise tax on tobacco products from 30% add volume to 50% as part of measures to control tobacco smoking across the country.

Head, tobacco control unit non-communicable disease division of the Federal Ministry of Health Dr Omanga Malu stated this during the International Tobacco Control budget advocate meeting which was held in Abuja.

He said the target is to meet the World Health Organisation standard.

According to him, funding for Tobacco Control must come majorly from Taxation and for relevant stakeholders to apply tax

measures rightly if they are to address the issues of Tobacco Control in the country.

Chairman of Nigeria tobacco controller Alliance Mr Akinbode Oluwafemi stressed the need for civil society organisations to advocate for more budgetary allocation for Tobacco Control

in the country.