The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to ensuring Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria in order to protect the safety and security of Nigeria’s airspace.

The Minister gave the assurance during his visit to the Headquarters of CXR Networks in Paris, France, the company hired by the Federal Government of Nigeria to produce the equipment needed for the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria TRACON project of Nigeria’s airspace.

Senator Sirika stated that the project was one of the legacy projects of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR in the aviation sector as it is meant to ensure that the Nigerian airspace is safe and secured.

He applauded and thanked the Government of France for its support of the project and its implementation.

“The project would enhance the capacity, efficiency and capability of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the agency statutorily empowered for the management of the Nigerian airspace.”

“The various components of the equipment are some of the best that could be found in any part of the world, as they were manufactured in line with the best international recommended practices and standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO.”

“This equipment, when delivered, would be deployed to aid civil and military aviation’s operations at designated airports and flying routes in Nigeria.”

Receiving the Minister of Aviation and his team, the Chief Operating Officer of CXR Networks, Mr. Marco Di Valerio said the company’s Management was happy to receive the Honourable Minister and his team and reassured of his Company’s readiness to ensure that the project will be delivered on time and in line with the terms of engagement.

Mr Di Valero further noted that the company has all of the International Organization for Standardisation ISO certifications and works in 96 countries around the world. He stated that the equipment meets the highest standards and is up to date in terms of air traffic management and security.

The Minister was accompanied on the tour of the world-class aviation equipment manufacturing company’s facilities by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, the Managing Director of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Lawrence Matthew Pwajok, and some Ministry of Aviation Directors.