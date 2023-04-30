Ending Insecurity in Nigeria for the sake of National growth has become paramount now more than ever.

The Nigerian society of Engineers believes collaboration and engaging professional competence of bodies and organisations will be a step in the right direction

This formed the crux of a public lecture on: “National Security as panacea for a sustainable growth, the role of engineers”

Nigeria’s defence budget over the years has been on a steady increase

In 2021, it rose by 73.9% compared to 2020, from 2.57 billion dollars to 4.47 billion dollars in the year under review

This steady increase is a major cause of the vibrant criticism the military is now faced with, since insecurity still remains a major concern in the country

Understandably, most of the spendings have been on purchase and procurement of hardware and equipment

The issue of local fabrication and procurement of these equipment have also been discussed

This is the essence of this public lecture

It considers the role Nigerian Engineers and other professionals could play in ending insecurity and attaining National growth

The Chief of defence Staff, who is the guest speaker at the lecture highlights efforts made by the Nigerian Military towards achieving local production and the limitations expereinced in local sourcing and fabrication

Countries like Ethiopia and Pakistan have been able to reduce spending on Foreign defence products , thereby saving foreign exchange

It is why the Nigerian society of Engineers believes this is attainable in Nigeria

Encouragement of local production of military equipment could lead to the attainment of self reliance and enhanced National security as it could encourage prompt response to crisis.