A 10 year old swept into a drainage during the heavy downpour in Okpanam area of Delta state has been found dead.

This comes as six other persons lost their lives in a rainstorm at OKO community in Oshimili’s South Council area of the state on Wednesday.

Oko community and indeed Delta state is wearing a mournful look.

A 300 hundred year old tree fell on Wednesday evening during the rain storm killing six members of a family.

Different groups gathered, in shock on how this incident could have happened.

The tree from observation seems to be used for traditional rites and though it showed some sign of tilting as a result of last year’s flood, no one knew it would become the community’s nemesis.

Another interesting twist to this story is that the community was preparing for the farming season when the incident happened.

Delta state government is saddened by the unfortunate incident and another one in the Okpanam area about the same time

when a 10 year old boy was swept into a drainage during the heavy downpour and he is still missing.

The rainstorm also destroyed buildings in Okwe, Issele-Azagba among others.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who confirmed the situation on Thursday in Asaba, said five others who sustained various degrees of injuries were being treated at the hospital.