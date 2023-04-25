Following the continued vacancy of the stools of Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosho for over a year now Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that the installation of the monarchs must follow due process.

The Governor disclosed this while speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Judge Oyo state Justice Iyabo Yerima at his Agodi office in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde while reacting to reports that he was the cause of the delay in selecting successors of the late monarchs said his administration will not condone any form of illegality that may result into unnecessary future legal tussle.

He disclosed that democratic institutions in the state which include traditional institution must be adequately strengthened through adherence to laid down processes and requisite legal frameworks which would serve as panacea for efficient development of the society.

Recall that Oba Adeyemi’s who spent 51 years on the throne died on 22nd April 2022 at the age of 83 years.

He passed on at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, following a brief illness.

GOVERNOR ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO PAYS CONDOLENCE VISIT TO EMIR OF LAPAI OVER WIFE’S DEATH

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umar Bago III over the death of his wife, Hajiya Lare Adama Umar Bago.

Governor Sani Bello who was at the Emir’s Palace in Lapai, encouraged the Emir to remain steadfast in God knowing that the deceased lived a good life.

Former Governor of the State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu who was also on condolence visit spoke to Journalists after the visit he said although death is inevitable condolence visit of such help in reducing the pains of separation.

Late Hajiya Lare Adama Umar Bago, 60, died Friday, April 21, 2023, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband the Emir, an aged mother, many children and grandchildren.