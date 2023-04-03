African leaders have been advised to create policies that promote peace and development in their countries.

This forms part of discussions at the Rotary positive peace innovators training held in Lagos.

The outcome of the 2023 elections in Nigeria, has brought about reactions and counter reactions.

Notably amongst such is the call for an interim national government by some aggrieved politicians, an act the Department of state service, has frowned at.

Such agitation is part of the reasons for this training.

The club is pushing for a peaceful society which will lead to further developments.

The group believes that lasting peace can only be built in the absence of violence with a supportive social system that will improve good governance, access to needed services amongst others.

Police Arrest 25 Year Old Wanted Bandit, Two Cattle Rustlers, Phone Snatcher In Zamfara

The Police in Zamfara have arrested twenty one Suspects involved in various crimes

Among them is a 25 year old Notorious bandit kingpin on the police wanted list, Two cattle rustlers, a phone snatcher and seventeen others involved in post Election violence, destruction of properties and theft

Forty Suspects involved in vandalism, destruction and Looting of public and private properties were arrested by the police last week

The police also recovered some looted items from the suspects

Hoodlums had attacked public places, political campaign offices and the personal Residences of some Politicians and Vandalized properties, all in the name of celebrating victories achieved in the Governorship and state Assembly Election in Zamfara

The police arrested seventeen more suspects for committing the same crime

Among them is a district head (Called Mai Angwa) and a sixty year old man

A 25 Year old Notorious bandit kingpin who has been on the police wanted list, Two cattle rustlers on their way to move the stolen Livestock outside the state and a mobile phone snatcher were also arrested by the police

Sets of cushion chairs, Generators, Computers, Doors, building materials, Sets of Wrappers, were among items recovered from the Suspects

The police says it will continue to keep a close watch out for those involved in looting and promises to bring all perpetrators to book.