Five persons including an 8-year-old were shot dead with an AR-15 style rifle at a southeast Texas home by an allegedly drunk man, according to authorities.

Police authorities said the incident occurred shortly after 11:31 p.m. Friday when officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a harassment situation in Cleveland, Texas.

When officials arrived, they discovered four victims who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A fifth person died at a local hospital. Three others were injured in the incident, authorities added.

The victims ranged in age from 8 to 40 years old, and they’re all from Honduras.

The 8-year-old and two female victims were discovered in the bedroom, lying on top of two surviving children, authorities said.

The suspect was described by authorities as a Mexican male armed with an AR-15-style rifle who was drumk.

Residents in and around the Cleveland, Texas, area were told by police to stay inside and stay clear of the crime scene until the investigation has concluded.