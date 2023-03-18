Four hoodlums have been arrested with a pistol and a knife on their way to polling units in Abeokuta.

The hoodlums were arrested at Sapon in Abeokuta-South as the governorship and state houses of assembly elections were commencing on Saturday morning.



A soldier at the road block in Sapon, Abeokuta during a brief interaction told our correspondent that four persons have been arrested with dangerous weapons which include a gun and a knife .

Advertisement

The soldier whose name was not inscribed in his badge explained why they are usually hard on the people,, adding that if criminals evade the police , they cannot escape from soldiers.

Meanwhile, another suspected hoodlum was seen doing a frog jump under the Sapon bridge after being caught by security officers