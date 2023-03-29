Governor Bello Matawalle’s adviser on political affairs, Ibrahim Ma,aji has regained freedom from his Captors.

Ibrahim Ma,aji was kidnapped at his residence in Mareri, in Gusau, the state capital last Saturday.

He was released Tuesday night after payment of huge sum of money as ransom

Ibrahim Ma’aji’s last public function was at the INEC Governorship election Collation Centre in Gusau, where he represented the APC as the state agent.

The release of Mr. Ibrahim Ma’aji’ is coming less than twelve hours after one Mr. Moruf and his two children were released after payment of Seven Million naira ransom and two motorcycles.

Families and communities in Zamfara have Continued to suffer from bandits attack and Kidnapping for ransom.