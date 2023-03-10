Despite postponement of the Governorship and State Assembly Elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, five chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP from three senatorial districts of Ondo State have defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The State Chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin, who received the defectors into the party, described their coming as a blessing.

The camp of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has been hit by defection of some of its prominent members to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State.

Advertisement

The postponement of the Governorship and State Assembly Elections did not stop these PDP chieftains from embarking on this voyage.

Among them are a former member of the House of Assembly in the state, Adeyinka Banso, former council chairman among others.

While receiving the defectors into APC, the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin said their defection will add value to the party.

Advertisement

Adetimehin assured them of equal treatment in the APC, saying they were all entitled to benefits available in the party.

The defectors said they dumped the PDP because the leadership of the party has lost focus and vision.

The defection has boosted the chances of the ruling APC ahead of the elections, as more of such realignments are expected ahead of the elections.

Advertisement

COURT DECLARES OBOREVWORI’S ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AUTHENTIC

the Federal High Court, sitting in Asaba has declared the suit against the PDP governorship candidate Sheriff Oborevwori and the Independent National Electoral Commission, as statute barred and an abuse of court process

Advertisement

The court also ruled that the suit obviously violated constitutional provisions which requires that action should be filed within 14 days from the date INEC published particulars of candidates.

The plaintiff, Ikie Aghwarianovwe had earlier approached the Court to stop PDP from fielding Sheriff Oborevwori, as her candidate on the grounds that there were alleged falsification in his date of birth and names variations on his WAEC certificate.

Reacting to the judgment, Spokesperson of Delta State PDP Campaign Council Fred Oghenesivbe, commended PDP and Oborevwori’s legal team for their individual iconic legal capacities and good knowledge of the Law.

Advertisement

EXTENSION OF RESUMPTION DATE FOR ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES IN LINE WITH THE UNIVERSITY SENATE’S EARLIER DECISION ON THE MINISTERIAL DIRECTIVE ON THE CLOSURE OF ALL UNIVERSITIES AND INTER UNIVERSITY CENTRES DURING THE UPCOMING 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS

The Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the Lagos State University Senate, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, has granted executive approval on behalf of Senate for the extension of resumption date for academic activities at the University to Tuesday, 21st March 2023. This is in view of the rescheduling of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly General Elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from Saturday, 11th March to Saturday, 18th March 2023.

Advertisement

She further directed that all students should resume on Tuesday, 21st March 2023 and examinations should continue on Wednesday, 22nd March 2023.

Recall that Senate at its 295th Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, 23rd February 2023, had reviewed its decision at the Emergency Meeting held on Monday, 13th February 2023, on the Ministerial Directive on closure of all Universities and Inter University Centres during the upcoming 2023 General Elections.

The Vice Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello , mni, re-affirmed that other activities of the University should continue to run with particular reference to:

Advertisement

✓ provision of skeletal services by staff members from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and other essential services by the University; and

✓ students who have registered for their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) and have their polling unit (24 – 17 -05 – 065) at the open space at LASU gate should be allowed to exercise their franchise.