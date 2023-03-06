The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has submitted a petition at the independent national electoral commission in Abuja to register his grievance over the outcome of the march 25 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar led a peaceful protest alongside the national chairman of the PDP, the Governor of Sokoto State and other members of the national working Committee of the Party.

The PDP is demanding that INEC suspends the ongoing transmission of the polling unit results to the Commission’s servers which they insist is in complete breach of the provisions of the electoral act.

Still pained by the outcome of the Presidential election, The People’s democratic party takes to the street in protest against the alleged manipulation of the electoral process by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar polled second in the nail-biting contest that gave Asiwaju Bola Tinubu a hard-fought victory.

Atiku Abubakar joined his party men on the streets of Abuja in a protest march to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The PDP alleges that the electoral commission manipulated the electoral process that gave APC victory.

Despite the PDP’s decision to seek redress in court, This protest is one of many ways to pile pressure on the commission and ensure that the mistakes identified during the presidential election are avoided in the governorship and state assemblies election.

But INEC insists its allegiance is not to any political party, but to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A defeat on the Ballot may not be the end of the road for Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party, As the battle will now shift to the courts where he hopes to get a lifeline.

PDP A BAND OF JESTERS, INVOLVED IN THEATRE OF THE ABSURD

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has described the protest led by the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday as a theatre of the absurdity and a “new low” protest.



The campaign council also advised the former Vice President to retire from politics honourably.

Reacting to the protest in a statement, the council Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said instead of Atiku and his party wisely spending their time gathering what they hope to present before the courts, they were busy dancing ‘skeleton’ on the streets and causing traffic nuisance to residents of the Federal Capital Territory who were going to work on a Monday morning.

The statement noted that the opposition took her case to the wrong place insisting that “INEC Headquarters is not a court where the prayers of Alhaji Atiku can be answered.

“With Atiku staging a theatre of the absurd, we fail to see how a march to INEC by a scanty crowd will provide any victory window for him and his fragmented PDP. The only recourse open to Atiku after the electoral umpire declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, is the Election Petition Tribunal.

“We don’t expect a former Vice President of Nigeria, a statesman and a Presidential candidate to be so jobless as to have time to disturb public peace over an electoral outcome he had already said he would challenge in court.

