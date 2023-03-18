The deputy senate president and Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Delta state , Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed worries over disruption of voting exercise in some areas of the state.

He expressed this worry shortly after casting his ballot at Unit 19, ward 2 Oromuro in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

He however called on the INEC and security agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise otherwise results from such areas will not be accepted the people of the state..