The International Press Centre (IPC) has urged journalists to follow the guidelines contained in the IPC safety and professional advisory, which is aimed at ensuring the safety of journalists while covering and reporting elections, as the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The IPC’s Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, stated in a statement that the advisory, which has been updated in light of the recent Presidential elections, has become essential given the importance of the media during election campaigns and the growing concerns regarding the safety of journalists during elections.

Advertisement

Mr. Arogundade emphasized that it is crucial for journalists covering the elections to follow the rules for professional election coverage and to exercise safety awareness while performing their jobs, especially to avoid circumstances that could put them in danger.

He explained that the advisory also includes statements on the necessity for journalists to remain non-partisan; to maintain integrity as well as being conscious and aware of suspicious movements around them and those suspect they are being followed should immediately alert their newsrooms and other close contacts, among other provisions.

Arogundade also enjoined other stakeholders, especially the security agencies to undertake the performance of their tasks in a civil and responsible manner.