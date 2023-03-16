Sequel to the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on the 18th of march, ,2023, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day in all states where elections will be conducted with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Accredited Media and Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.

This directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory as no election is being conducted therein.

Similarly, the IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election. State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

The Inspector General of Police, therefore, urges all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections even as he assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.

He also urges the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and ios, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact.

Zamfara NSCDC Task Personnel On Neutrality, Diligent During Elections

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Zamfara State Command, Muhammad Bello Muazu has charged officers and men of the Command to be neutral and diligent during the Governorship and state Assembly elections

He says maintaining high level of professionalism and neutrality in the discharge of their Constitutional roles, will play a vital role in the quest for credible polls

Addressing troops deployed for the election at the Command’s Headquarters in Gusau, Commandant Mu’azu opined that the Corps has galvanized all facets of the units and special forces to ensure a free, fair and rancor free elections

He adds that in line with the electoral Acts, the Corps is committed in ensuring adequate personnel deployment in synergy with sister agencies to curb any form of threat to electorates and officials conducting the elections

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Command’s public relations Officer, Ikor Oche and made available to newsmen in Gusau

“I charge you all to be diligent, cautious and neutral in your conducts during and after the elections” The Commandant Said.

The Zamfara NSCDC State Boss reiterates the resolve of the Corps to assist the lead agency in the protection of life and properties across the state

He however noted that the command has placed an eagle eye on all Critical Infrastructures and National Assets as enshrined in the primary mandate of the Corps during and after the elections

Commandant Muhammad Bello Muazu enjoin the good people of Zamfara State not to be perturbed as the Corps in conjunction with other sister agencies is poised to providing adequate security coverage across all boards.