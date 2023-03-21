Following his electoral defeat, the kwara state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Saturday’s election, Yaman Abdulahi, has said that he has decided to leave the outcome of the election to God.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared that the PDP flagbearer came second in the polls won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

APC polled 273,424 votes while the PDP got 155,490 votes and the SDP came third with 18,922 votes.

Speaking with journalists in between series of meetings with some PDP members in Ilorin on Monday, Yaman Abdulahi also said he will keep the decision to continue in politics or not within himself for now, but return to Kaduna state to face his business.

INEC DECLARES HYACINTH ALIA WINNER OF BENUE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has been declared the winner of last Saturday’s governorship elections in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The APC candidate defeated his closest rival, Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who came a distant second, with a margin of 251,020 votes.

An historic moment is created here, at the INEC collation center in Benue, as results of the governorship election held on 18th of March is announced.

The State Returning Officer, Farouk Kuta, declares the winner relying on the “provisions of section 24(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Electoral Guideline of INEC”, despite the pending election in Kwande LGA.

The APC candidate polled a total of 473,933votes to defeat Mr. Uba of the PDP, who garnered a total of 223,913 votes

A breakdown of the result declared by the Electoral body showed that the APC won in 17 Local Government Areas, of the 23 I the state, while PDP took four LGAs while LP took one LGA.

Shortly after the announcement of the outcome of the poll supporters of the APC took to the streets of Makurdi to celebrate the victory of the Catholic Priest.

Meanwhile, at the winner’s residence, supporters jubilated, right before he gave his acceptance speech.

Sot: Hyacinth Alia – Governor-elect, Benue State.

Residents commend Inec for being transparent in the pronouncement of results.

They stand hopeful that the Governor-elect fulfills promises made during campaigns.

Meanwhile the electoral body has scheduled the State Assembly election in the two State Constituencies of Kwande LGA for Tuesday March 21.

The Commission explained that the shift became necessary after printing errors were discovered on the ballot papers and result sheets to be used in the election in the two Constituencies that make up the LGA.

INEC Declares Dauda Lawal of PDP As Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of last Saturday’s Governorship election in Zamfara State

Dr. Dauda Lawal polled 377,726 votes to defeat his closet rival who is also the Incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle of the APC who polled 311,976

and Dr. Hashim of the ADC who came distant 3rd with 1178votes

The Zamfara Governorship results were declared by the returning office for the Professor Kasimu Shehu Kalla, the Vice Chancellor Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto

Agents of the APC rejects the results of the last two local governments collated, saying they will challenge the outcome in court

Political party agents at the Collation Centre accepted the outcome of the results and have all signed the results sheet to authenticate their acceptance

There’s a female Candidate out of the fourteen that contested for the Zamfara highest Political seat. She is Hadiza Usman of the Zenith Labour Party

This is the second time an incumbent Governor in Zamfara state is been defeated by an opposition Political party

Former Governor Mamuda Shinkafi of the then PDP was defeated by Fmr. Governor Abdulazeez Yari of the ANPP in 2011.

