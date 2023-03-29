Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a truly inspirational figure and the most innovative person in the nation’s political history.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said Asiwaju Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the service of the country.

He said Tinubu’s unfaltering determination and passion to achieve what he set out to do, are so remarkable and truly inspirational.

Advertisement

“We welcome the liberating realization that with the right leader; with optimism, integrity and a plan, we can kickstart development and be on the path to hypermodernity.

“You’ve walked this democratic Path with honour as a political giant with an enviably infectious positive impact and total commitment to the ethos and tenets of democracy. Your love for Nigeria and Nigerians has continually fired your passion for service.

“As you prepare to mount the saddle, you deserve all the support required of all patriots. Your rich experience as a former Senator and Governor, as well as your roles in nurturing and sustaining our democratic transition, combined with your depth in knowledge and understanding of the Nigerian situation, will be an immeasurable asset to the people of the country.

Advertisement

“You’ve marked phenomenal moments in both your career and politics. Your unswerving demonstrated love for providing a ladder of choices to promising leaders and investment in human capital placed you as the much-needed ideological tool for the development of our country.

“On the auspicious occasion of your birthday, we pray God to grant you more wisdom, strength, knowledge and sound health to continue to serve humanity and your country.

“Happy Birthday, our President-Elect”, the Governor added.