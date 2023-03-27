The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy made its stop in Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

Advertisement

The World Cup trophy is on a journey to the 32 countries that qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia, New

Zealand.

The trophy has been to eight countries before arriving in Nigeria and will still visit 23 more countries before touring the host Nations.

Advertisement

The 2023 World Cup is the ninth Edition in the United States that have hosted two out of the previous 8th editions, the biggest

winner with four titles.

The super Falcons of Nigeria have been to every edition of the women’s Mondial and have only made it twice to the round of 16.

Only four countries have ever won the trophy, namely the U.S., Germany, Norway and Japan.

Advertisement

The U.S. have won it on four occasions and Germany have lifted it twice, while Japan and Norway were champions once each.

This year’s finals will be staged in 10 venues across the two host countries in two different confederations — Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Oceania Football Federation (OFC).

It is the first time a FIFA World Cup championship will be staged across two confederations.

Advertisement

There are six venues in five different cities in Australia and four venues in New Zealand, with only Sydney in Australia having two venues.