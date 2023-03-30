A human rights project aimed at promoting the rights of Nigerians in the digital sphere, harnessing opportunities and addressing challenges provided by new technologies, has been launched.

The e-right project is to provide a safe platform for human rights defenders to report and monitor issues of digital rights breaches.

The enhancing digital rights in Nigeria project formally known as the e-rights project is being implemented by lawyers without borders France, with the support of the European Union in Nigeria.

It is aimed at monitoring issues of data privacy breaches, cyber threats, internet shutdowns and threats to the social media space and to ensure prompt response to cases reported.

Advertisement

To achieve this, a situation room of CSOs, lawyers, academics, tech platforms providers and government partners was established for effective collaboration and coordination of digital rights issues.

Today the e-rights project has officially been launched.

The target groups and beneficiaries of this project are lawyers and judges, activists, government agencies, social media influencers, Nigerian internet users as well as students, the private sector and victims of digital threats.

The implementation area of the project is the FCT, Lagos, Kano and Imo States.

Cyberbullying, stalking and harassment area some of the attendant effects of digitalization, most notably social media.

Advertisement

The target outcome of this project is to create an enabling environment for the enjoyment of digital rights in Nigeria.

DSS CONFIRMS PLOT FOR INTERIM GOVERNMENT BY MISGUIDED POLITICAL ACTORS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.

The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

Advertisement

The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction.

It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May, 2023.

Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

Advertisement

Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the Civil Society, are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation.

While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions.