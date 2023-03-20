The Speaker of Anambra state House of Representatives Abuchi Bernard Udemezue, PDP candidate for the Ayamelum State Constituency, has defeated Uchenna Okafor, Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, in his bid for a third term.

According to Professor George Onwudiwe, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, the PDP received 12,993 votes to defeat Okafor of the APGA, who received 11,445 votes, and other candidates.

Similarly, Hon. Emeka Aforka, Deputy Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly and APGA candidate for Orumba North, lost his second term bid to Labour Party (LP) candidate Hon. Paul Obu. Obu received 10,212 votes to Aforka’s 7,675 votes.

Also, the member representing Awka North and candidate of PDP, Hon. John Nwokoye, lost out to a first timer and candidate of APGA, Hon. Chimezie Ikwunne.

The results as announced by the INEC Returning Officer (RO) for the constituency, Dr Martina Egenti, showed that Ikwunne gathered 7199 votes to defeat Nwokoye who got 6110.

In the same vein, the Labour Party Candidate for Anaocha 1, Ms Nkechi Ogbuefi, clinched the seat from an incumbent member and candidate of PDP, Hon. Ebele Ejimofor, who sought third term, while Hon. Ejike Okechukwu of APGA retained his seat for Anaocha 2 constituency.

Also, member representing Onitsha North 1, Hon. Douglas Egbuna of PDP was able to retain his seat with 7140 votes against the candidate of LP, Hon. Chukwunenye Azuka, who got 7135 votes, as declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Dr Gideon Ezu.

According to the INEC RO for Dunukofia constituency, Prof. Alvan-Ikoku Nwamara, the APGA candidate, Hon. Jude Azotani, polled 7488 votes to defeat the PDP flag bearer, Achike Onuah that got 4333 votes.

Moreover, the results so far declared by the RO showed that Mr Ebuka Igwe of LP won Idemili South, Engr. Emma Nwafor of APGA clinched Orumba South seat, and Emmanuel Anayo Okpalaeke of APGA emerged winner in Aguata 1.

Similarly, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) flag bearer for Nnewi North, Comrade Augustine Onyedịkachukwu Ike emerged the winner, just as YPP candidate for Nnewi South 1, Nonso Atuchukwu and his colleague and incumbent member for Nnewi South 2, Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi retained their seats.

Based on the results announced APGA secured majority of the seats (16 seats), LP 8 seats, PDP 4 seats, and three seats were garnered by the YPP.