Leader of pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has called on the people of Lagos State to come out en-masse on Saturday 18, March, 2023 to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Pa Fasoranti said there was need for continuity in Lagos State.

Advertisement

He stated that he believed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President would benefit Lagos State more if the state had an APC Governor to supplement whatever the President has in store for the state.

Pa Fasoranti, in a statement signed by his Administrative Secretary, Chief Oladiran Adesua, said Lagos, as the country’s economic nerve center and, by extension, Yorubaland, deserved the best.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, according to the Afenifere leader, has been through the mill and crucible of politics, business, and public administration, as well as holding various positions in government since 1999, accumulating the necessary experience that has been displayed in the last four years.

Advertisement

Pa Fasoranti stated that Afenifere did not support certain individuals who were threatening the country’s corporate existence because their preferred candidates were defeated in the February 25th Presidential election.

He stated that the group was still committed to Nigeria’s unity as a truly federal political entity.