The 2023 Elections have been described as a watershed Election with a remarkable departure from former Elections held in the Country with leaders now emerging irrespective of which party platform they are on.

Public Affairs Analyst, Muyiwa Ogunlaja, disclosed this while speaking on TVC News Breakfast Show on Tuesday Morning.

Mr Ogunlaja said the results from the 2023 Elections has shown that people are no longer wedded to the idea of a Political party presenting who they will elect but are now more about the individual and the person they trust who have contributed to their immediate environment.

He added that the results from the Election has shown that things have changed, adding that a lot of unknown people have benefited from the drift.

He disclosed that the change is a very remarkable one with the Youth now showing that they actually mean business advising Politicians to sit up and perform to avoid a red card from the Electorate.

He however said that despite the seeming move the Youth are still not ready to go through tutelage adding that their is nobody who does not need mentoring pointing out the example of people like Lateef Jakande, Bola Ige and Others who have been involved in leadership before who underwent mentorship before reaching the height where many know them from.

He said this has served the nation well especially for a State like Lagos with people like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He urged the youth to as much as they are dissatisfied with things to be circumspect and start undergoing mentoring with people to prepare them for office or leadership positions.

He said no State can afford to hand over its Economy or the reigns of Leadership to a complete novice which may lead to disaster.

He said politics is not a thing you come and grab like you are eating food.

Going Further, He said not new born baby starts walking the day he or she was born but goes through a process of crawling before walking and then running adding that if he sees one he will run.

He said it is not widely known that current Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was a two term commissioner before he became governor.

On whether the scenario he painted as mentorship is still relevant in today’s world, He said the Youth in Nigeria have failed to really assumed the leadership position they so much crave is due to their larger than life attitude and the building castles in the air mentality that they possess.

He said dreaming big is a good thing but thinking that everything should be Utopia is the problem which makes them try to run before even learning to crawl or walk.

He said until the Youth are ready to be realistic about things before them and take the necessary steps to actualise their aims.

He disclosed that Government Business is far different from private business where it is far easier to be a success unlike in government.

On the issue of the suspension of the collation of results in Abia and Enugu State because of violence, He said he will lay the blame solely on the government.

He added that people who have committed offences against the State before now have always gone scot free with this serving as an incentive for those who are watching to also get involved knowing full well that their is no punishment for bad behaviour.

He said until people are seen to be brought to justice on issues like the violence in Enugu, Abia and Other parts of the Country it will not change nor move the needle.

According to him, Politics has been turned into something else with many muddling up the boundary between their official duties and Political interest.

He said Law Enforcement agents fail the objectivity test and must change.

He also indicted religious leaders who have preached violence if their wishes did not come through in terms of results from the Election.