An elderly woman in Aponmu community in Akure South local government area of Ondo state, has set her son, daughter-in-law, and her two grandchildren ablaze.



The grandmother, identified as Iforiti, who used to live with her deceased son, Victor, set the family of four ablaze at midnight.

According to an eyewitness in the community, the fire was noticed around 2:00 a.m., which made everyone rush to the compound.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, stated that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

She said the incident happened on Saturday.