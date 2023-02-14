Youth from Urhobo Ethnic nationality in Delta state have condemned the campaign of calumny against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP Governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori by some of their kinsmen ahead of the general election.

The youth who staged a peace protest to Urhobo Progress Union want the leadership to call these individuals and groups to order for peace to rein.

Rising from a crucial meeting here in Okere Road, Warri, these Urhobo youths express their displeasure over heightening verbal attacks on the Delta State Governor by some of the kinsmen.

They had stormed the Urhobo centre to protest against the campaign of calumny.

They are also worried about the infightings among their kinsmen because of their political affiliations.

The new leadership of the Urhobo Socio-cultural group while commending the peaceful manner the youth conducted themselves assured them that he will address all their concerns

On the recent protest against the State Government led by Mr Efemena umukoro who parades himself as the president of the Youth Wing of Urhobo Progress Union, the President General dissociates himself from the group.

After the assurance from their leader, The youths then departed to continue to canvass support for the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Governorship candidate ahead of the election.

General Elections : FG orders Closure of All Polytechnics.

The Federal government has again ordered the closure of all polytechnics in the country until after the general elections.

The directive is coming a few days after the federal government issue a similar directive for the closure of all universities in the county.

There are concerns about Students and staff security during the presidential and National Assembly elections and the gubernatorial and state assemblies

It has prompted the federal government to order the closure of all universities, inter-Universities and inter-university centers across the nation from February 22nd to March 2023.

Acting on a directive of the minister of education, the national universities commission in a circular conveyed to all the vice-chancellors of all universities and directors and chief executives of inter University centres, urged all the universities to vacate during the election period.

Less than a week later, it has now also directed all polytechnics in the country to shut down until after the forthcoming general elections.

In line with the directive, all academic activities in the schools will be suspended between Wednesday, the 22nd of February to March 14th, 2023.

The house of representatives had called on the ministry of education and its regulatory agencies to order all tertiary institutions to suspend academic activities till after the general elections to ensure no student is disenfranchised.

The 2023 general elections is scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 for the Presidential and National Assembly, and on Saturday 11th March, 2023 for Gubernatorial and State house of Assembly respectively.

NSCDC Meets Political Party Youth Leaders, Others Sue For Peace Ahead Of Elections

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp has stressed its commitment to ensuring peaceful and credible Elections hold in Zamfara

The corp says despite attacks on soft targets in some areas, citizens will vote Candidates of their choice without any harassment or Intimidation

The Nigerian democratic system has its diverse challenges which breed insecurity and makes the governance of the country challenging

The unrest in many parts of the country has been a distraction, putting a large strain on achieving good governance.

And as elections draw near, added challenges have been identified as capable of threatening the conduct of credible elections

Some of the challenges include Political violence and Thuggery, vote buying among others

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps in Zamfara in Zamfara is already planning ahead on how it will tackle these challenges before, during and after the elections

Commandant of the corp in Zamfara, Mu’azu Mohammed, says youths are vital in the sustenance of democracy and in the success of the 2023 general election

His chat with Political party youth leaders and other youth Organizations, is to gain their confidence and cooperation ahead of the coming polls.

Some of the participants say the Program is timely and promise to preach the message of peace and violence free Elections to youths under their influence.

The assurances of a violence free Election by the NSCDC In Zamfara is coming a few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission announced thar Elections will not hold in 240 Polling Units across the country.