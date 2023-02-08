The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it is working hard to improve Nigeria’s economy and alleviate the hardship currently facing citizens across the Country.

Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed , gave the assurance at the 23rd Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard Media series in Abuja featuring the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs & Disaster Management.

Readjusting to the new normal has been a tough one on Nigerian Citizens.

The Scarcity of petrol and restricted access to cash bites hard as Nigerians lament and call on the government to provide relief.

However, the Minister expresses deep concerns over those who have chosen to politicize the sufferings of innocent Nigerians .

However, the Minister expresses deep concerns over those who have chosen to politicize the sufferings of innocent Nigerians .

It is the turn of the Humanitarian Affairs Minister to reveal the achievements of her Ministry under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She says her ministry’s service to humanity , in areas of social intervention and disaster Management has been a blessing as they continue to strive to put Smiles on the faces of poor Nigerians .

PERSPECTIVE OF THE COMMON MAN ON NAIRA SCARCITY

Despite the extension granted by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele on the Old Naira Note, Nigerians are still struggling to lay their hands on the New Notes.

How is the drive for Cashless economy impacting the common man on the street?

In Several Trending Videos over the weekend, Some banks were seen stashing up the New Notes behind the Vaults and using the Old Notes as a Cover, While others were simply hoarding the new notes not making it available for Customers.

An average Nigerian, is struggling to make purchases or transact, and it seems the situation will not end anytime soon.

The Candidate of the SDP for Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency while kicking off his campaign at the Palace of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Says a lot of things are being affected by the cash scarcity and plead for an extension

In the View of a Business man cum Politician in Ekiti, Ayo Omotosho, he says as much as leadership issues persists in the Country, Privileged Nigerians must stop making life difficult for others.

SUNDAY DARE, PRINCE AKINREMI JAGABAN STORMS IBADAN NORTH FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

The Deputy Director Stakeholders Relations for APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Chief Sunday Dare has taken the Door to Door Campaign for Tinubu/Shettima to Ibadan North Federal Constituency, 6th February 2023.

With the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, was the Honourable Member House of Representatives, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Prince Akinremi Jagaban.

The Federal Lawmaker, who is seeking re-election and Minister Sunday Dare went across the Ibadan North Local Government, canvassing, preaching the gospel of Tinubu/Shettima and APC to the people of Ibadan North Federal Constituency, distributing fliers and posters, urging the electorates, market men and women to pick their PVCs and vote massively for Tinubu/Shettima and the ruling party APC, across board.

The campaign train of Sunday Dare and Prince Akinremi Jagaban also went to some notable markets in Ibadan North Local Government, as such Bodija, Sango and Gbaremu.

The Door to Door Campaign train for Tinubu/Shettima had the presence of some party stalwarts like the Assistant Director APC PCC Support Groups Coordination Southwest Zone, Oloye Titilope Gbadamosi, Hon. Damola Layade, and party faithfuls across Oyo State.

The Door to Door Campaign at Ibadan North Local Government came, few days after the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland launched the campaign excercise and donated vehicle, computers, fliers and posters at the situation room of PCC Contact and Mobilisation Directorate, Southwest Zone.

