The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has threatened to withdraw the services of its members nationwide, following attacks on some commercial bank premises.

It also said that it would not stop the withdrawal until the attacks on its workers were addressed and security ensured.

NUBIFIE’s General Secretary, Mr Mohammed Sheikh, in a statement expressed dismay over recent attacks on bank workers without proper protection by security agencies.

Sheikh appealed to the Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and various stakeholders to strive and end the hardship brought as a result of the change of cash withdrawal policy.

He also asked Nigerians, who were unable to access their funds deposited in banks, to bear with the situation.

Veteran Journalist Babajide Kolade-Otitoju said the Supreme court is a court of policy .

“I can see how a draconian policy is making our people to suffer. I am interested I’m interested in studying how it was done in other countries.

If they respect our people, we will give them ample time to be able to exchange this currency”.

The scarcity of the new naira notes, withdrawal limit policy and lingering fuel scarcity has caused severe pains to many homes in the country.

Nigerians are finding it extremely difficult to survive.