Vice President of the Peoples Democratic Candidate and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa has advised Nigerians to vote for leaders who are prepared for the office they seek.

Governor Okowa gave advice at the operational grant disbursement phase two of Delta Care’s Resort Area 3 Program in Asaba.

Handing the checks to beneficiaries of the Delta State covid-19 action recovery and economic stimulus, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa says his reason for activating the World Bank federal government program is to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the people of the state because he is prepared for the job.

He urged Nigerians to vote for leaders that are ready to do the job and not those seeking office for personal aggrandizements.

He said “I came prepared with a program for the state, and I thank all the people who have worked with me to be able to ensure that those programs are executed as planned and I believe that if a fair assessment is done, you will know that only one thing the

Atiku/Okowa team is prepared.

“We cannot elect people to office who are not prepared for the job. Nigeria is in a very challenging situation, we need men who are prepared to work with the rest of Nigeria, realising that every Nigerian matters all the job positions working together, being included in government and even ensuring that we have a government of national Unity, that is the only road path where we can come committedly take Nigeria out of where we are today.

Recall that the Delta State Governor is the first in the country to flag off the program with 1818 beneficiaries with grants ranging from 150 000 naira, 350 000 naira to 750 000 naira. About 1 200 people are benefiting in the second phase of the

initiative.

These grants would ultimately boost the businesses of these young entrepreneurs which were impacted by the 2020 pandemic.