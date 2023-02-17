The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has called on the management of the Online Medium Peoples Gazette to recant an alleged fake trending story about the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, directing governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Council disclosed this in a Statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Friday afternoon.

Mr Onanuga added that the Story about a purported message by its Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Dele Alake, is fake and unfounded.

It said the Story which is being shared randomly on whatsapp did not emanate from it and should be disregarded by all Nigerians.

The council said the views of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the matter is like an open sore with his intervention through his 6 points agenda proposed to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Read the Full Statement Below …

Our attention has been drawn to a fake viral news published by the Peoples Gazette, claiming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate has asked APC governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old Naira notes.

The publication by the platform is fake .

Tinubu never issued such an order. Mr Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.

The message quoted by Peoples Gazette was being randomly shared on WhatsApp. Mr Alake was not the author.

Asiwaju Tinubu has been known, since the currency swap crisis started, to call for calm as the authorities try to find out a solution to the currency crisis. He has also offered a six-point suggestions to lessen the anguish our people are facing in trying to get money from the banks.

He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, his leader over the matter.

It is thus inconceivable and unthinkable that he would instruct APC governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s order on the currency matter.

Governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

Asiwaju has had no influence in this decision.

Journalists, unless acting on the dictates of political opponents or prosecuting some agenda, should endeavour to confirm authorship of their materials from the Media and Publicity Directorate of the campaign. They can also seek confirmation from the Tinubu Media Office or Mr. Alake .

The Gazette should recant the story with immediate effect.

PRESIDENT BUHARI IS SOLIDLY BEHIND TINUBU FOR PRESIDENT – LAI MOHAMMED

The Naira Redesign and Currency Swap Policy was not designed to de-market or create unnecessary roadblock against the ambition of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking to Yori Folarin on the The This Morning programme on TVC News on Friday Morning.

Mr Mohammed while reacting to the insinuations said it is not possible for the government to do something that will affect the fortunes of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Elections.

He added that what is being seen now are the unintended consequences of the Naira redesign and Currency Swap of the Federal Government.

He disclosed that it could never have been the intention of the Federal Government to create a problem for the government to succeed it.

He said it would be a major strike against the interest of the All Progressives Congress to work against the success of the party and its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Polls.

On his participation or not in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council with his antecedents as a former Chief of Staff to the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Mohammed said he has been physically present in at least six campaigns in the last few days including on Thursday in Ibadan.

He described the Ministerial scorecard he has anchored since October 2022 where Ministers give account of their stewardship in Office as another form of campaign for the All Progressives Congress and its Presidential Candidate for people to see that the party has performed well in office.

He added that in the event of a hostile takeover which will be the APC losing the Elections the head of people in government outside of Mr President will be the first to be cut off by the new people.

According to him no matter what it looks like the people in government will not work against the interest of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Elections or anywhere.

He added that he and Others will continue to work tirelessly for the Victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election to hold on February 25th and will jubilate together.

Specifically when asked about the alleged issue of a planned Interim Government to scuttle the Polls and sabotage Nigerians, he said the President will not benefit anything from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu losing the Presidential Nigerians.

Going Further, he said the President wears two caps, one as Leader of the All Progressives Congress and that as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he must do what is right while wearing the different toga as President and Leader of the All Progressives Congress.

On the allegations by some callers that he has not been active and that his claims about support for the Presidential candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is totally detached from the reality on ground, he said his support for him remains unshakeable and that he has put in place measures to showcase government’s achievement as a platform to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added that what he has achieved in binging sanity into the media space in Nigeria has been unprecedented especially in fighting and leading the advocacy against Fake news, Misinformation and Disinformation.

The minister in his final statement said their will be no Interim Government installed by the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari no matter what the conspiracy theories pushed by anybody.

He said the All Progressives Congress’s led Federal Government will succeed itself.

