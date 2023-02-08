A coalition of Senegalese civil society and citizen organisations has filed a complaint with the Dakar court asking the courts to hear the Covid-19 mishandling case.

The audit of the Court, Accounts of Senegal studied the expenditures made in 2020 and 2021 on the “Response Fund against the effects of Covid-19”.

The budget amounted to more than 740 billion CFA francs (more than 1.1 billion euros), financed by donors and the state, according to a report published on the website of the audit institution attached to the Presidency.

“The total amount of expenditures (made by various ministries and) not related to covid-19 amounts to 19,727,096,727 CFA francs” (about 30 million euros), the document revealed.

According to RFI journalists, the complaint demanding the opening of a judicial investigation targeting the people mentioned in the report of the Court of Auditors.

The complaint will be filed with the public prosecutor and the “Sunu’y milliards du ress” collective invites citizens to file the same complaint individually.

During his address to the nation on New Year’s Eve, president Macky Sall vowed justice will follow its due course.

The Dakar prosecutor said Monday preliminary investigations had been opened, vowing to take to court all those involved in the funds’ mismanagement.

Many officials in sub-Saharan Africa are suspected of misappropriating or mismanaging funds dedicated to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, including in Ghana, Cameroon, Guinea and South Africa.

In Togo, the Court of Accounts published on late January its report following the audit of the management of state Covid.

The COVID-19 Response and Solidarity Fund (FRSC) was endowed with 400 billion CFA francs, which can to be used over several years.

The bodies which were audited are ministerial departments which received, resources from the FRSC and used them to implement expenditures for the response, resilience or economic and social response, resilience or economic and social measures.

Among irregulars the Court of Accounts found that some hotels and hostels that were to be requisitioned by the tourism minister in order to house Covid-positive patients had been shortlisted by prefects.

The report also noted that “almost all transactions” for the provision of funds and the payment of expenditures under the FRSC were made in cash, regardless of the amount, which sometimes run into hundreds of millions of CFA francs, in contravention of the regulatory payment methods that limit such payments to 100,000 CFA francs.

In addition to that, “remuneration with no legal ground” was paid to committee members and certain so-called support staff.

“The individual monthly amounts of these bonuses allocated to both civilian and military personnel vary from 50,000 CFA francs to 1,100,000 CFA francs”, the report reads. Adding no “indication of the basis for these variations” was provided.

According to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), widespread corruption during the pandemic further worsened the effect of COVID-19 on Africa’s economy.