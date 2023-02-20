Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to ensure he secures the release of Leah Sharibu before the end of his tenure.

Advertisement

The family of Leah made this known while marking Leah’s five years in captivity, they asked the president to fulfill his promise made to the family and secure the freedom of their daughter.

Speaking on the Leah’s family cry for help, Reverend Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam, Chief Executive Officer of Gideon and Funmi Peace Foundation said he believes the parents and friend of Leah Sharibu would love to hear news that Leah is now out of captivity but unfortunately this is not the case which is troubling.

Advertisement

He said this is not what we expected but this is what we’re grappling with. Leah’s parents are disappointed, friends of Leah are disappointed and as a person, he is equally disappointed that Leah is still in Boko Haram’s captivity.

Mr Para-Mallam said that securing the freedom of Leah Sharibu and other girls in captivity is not beyond the control of the federal government of Nigeria.

He added that the government needs to come clean and tell the world, Nigerians and Leah’s parents why Leah is still in captivity.

Advertisement

“I think the culture of silence is tormenting, disappointing.

“Being the fifth year of Leah’s anniversary in captivity with no statement from the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, it’s disappointing, unacceptable.

“Leah is a golden citizen of Nigeria, the President should be concerned, the government of Nigeria should be concerned, why the silence, the denial, why behave as if Leah does not exist, Leah exists, she is real, she is alive, the government needs to do more to free her and other girls in captivity, the silence is unacceptable”, Rev Gideon Para-Mallam lamented.

Advertisement

Christian leaders have also expressed disappointed over the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his promise of releasing a Christian girl, Leah Sharibu who was kidnapped in Yobe State.

Recall that in February 2018, about 110 girls were kidnapped from the Government Girls Science and Technology College, Dapchi, Yobe State by a terrorist group, Boko Haram.

It was reported that the girls were released afterward while Leah Sharibu, was not released for reportedly refusing to denounce Christianity.

Advertisement

During a special prayer event organised at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Abuja, the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said Leah has become, to Christians, a symbol of courage and faith in the face of severe persecution.

Okoh who was represented by Reverend Dr Gideon Para-Mallam said the Christian community has made several appeals both to her captors and the federal government to ensure her safe return all to no avail.

This year marks 5 years since the horrific event took place and Leah is still in captivity. Leah Sharibu’s case is just one out of the numerous cases of faith-based persecutions going on in Nigeria almost on a daily basis”, he stated.

Advertisement

The CAN President said this anniversary may hopefully move the government to be more committed to securing the release of Leah and other captives alive.