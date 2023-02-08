The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been given permission to hold its presidential campaign rally at the state’s Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, according to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers State Government rescinded the first authorisation granted on February 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent developments reveal that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation is collaborating with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

The government said it understood that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was intending to share the approved facility with the APC whose activities are characterised by violence and destruction.

However, at the state PDP Campaign Rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Wike stated that the government reapproved the usage of the site following several requests from prominent figures. The governor also addressed the PDP situation, while criticizing the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, for claiming that a member of the G5 had visited him (Ayu).

Meanwhile, Former Nigeria’s President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has lost his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni. Aged 87.

Elder Afeni who died in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital at the weekend after a brief illness, was the younger brother to Jonathan’s mother.

A statement signed by Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to Jonathan, noted that the former President had been in Bayelsa since last weekend when Mr Afeni transited.

The statement also quoted Jonathan as saying that the family “is deeply pained by his exit but is grateful to God for the gift of a long and fulfilled life.”

Describing the deceased as a forthright person, who promoted peace and unity in the community, Jonathan added that “Elder Omieworio Afeni would be sorely missed for his wisdom and wise counsel.”