No fewer than six farmers, traders and passengers have been gruesomely murdered in the last two weeks at Arimogija and Molege axis of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state by suspected armed herdsmen which villagers called terrorists.

A community leader, Owolafe Folorunsho said some gunmen attacked the communities on February 2.

According to him, the attack was triggered by efforts by farmers to repel the continued wanton destruction of their crops by the herdsmen.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the Onimoru of Imoru, Oba Rotimi Obamuwagun lamented the atrocities of the herdsmen in the area.

He expressed sadness about the criminal activities of the herdsmen in his domain.

This was corroborated by the Odibiado of Ijagba, Oba Andrew Ikioya Ilevare who said that the bandits have now resulted to harvesting plantains and bring them to market to sell.

Advertisement

Police injured, vehicles vandalised, as angry protesters attack Oyo Secretariat Over Fuel, Naira Scarcity

Advertisement

Angry protesters have attacked the Oyo state Secretariat forcing their way into the premises as security personnel who were caught unaware at the entrance scampered for safety.

In the process, a police officer who is a detail at the Oyo state Governor’s Office, was injured by the mob who attempted to gain access into the Governor’s Office.

Advertisement

The police officer has since been taken to an undisclosed hospital for immediate medical attention.

Advertisement

Some of the angry youths were heard shouting out of frustration in Yoruba language, “lori owo wa” which translates despite being our money.

The incident left many civil servants inside the government Secretariat in panic mood as many were seen hanging around different spots in case of unforseen eventuality.

Advertisement

There were burning of Tyres in front of the state Secretariat by the angry mob to register their anger.

Advertisement

The Executive Assistant on security to Governor Seyi Makinde, CP Sunday Odukoya who spoke to journalists condemned the act saying the situation in the country affects everybody equally and should not be reason why anybody should hide under such to destroy or vandalize Government properties.

In a swift response to the situation, security personnel comprising of Operation Burst, NSCDC, and Amotekun have dispersed the mob and normalcy have been restored within the state Secretariat.

Advertisement

AKEREDOLU TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN EDUCATION

Advertisement

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu says he will continue to give priority to the education sector through regular provision of funds to develop infrastructure in schools.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the fourth convocation ceremony of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

Advertisement

It is the fourth convocation ceremony of

the first University of Medical Sciences in Ondo town, Ondo state.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life

Advertisement

In his speech at the event, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said no investment in education sector is wasted.

He said his administration has earmarked N1billion towards the construction of a Senate building for the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, UNIMED.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Femi Agagu, Governor Akeredolu, said he would continue to support the development of new facilities and infrastructure in tertiary institutions in the state.

Advertisement

The vice chancellor of the institution, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, said 10 new first -degree courses have been approved by National University Commission for the university

The convocation lecturer, Kofo Akinkugbe urged the graduating students to help reshape Nigeria’s economy.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of gifts to best graduating students.

Advertisement

ISHAKU FUMES AS KIDNAPPERS KILL TWO WIVES AND FIVE CHILDREN OF TARABA MONARCH

Advertisement

Governor Darius Ishaku has described as barbaric and inhumane the gruesome murder of the two wives and five children of the Chief of Mutum-Biyu, Bose Sani Suleiman Mohammed by abductors.

Advertisement

The Governor in a statement by the commissioner of Information and Re-Orientation, Mrs. Lois Emmanuel

expressed sadness over the incident, urging all sound minds to condemn such ungodly act in a strong terms.

Advertisement

The Governor promised that his government would double efforts to rid the state of Kidnappings and banditry.

The statement reiterates the governor’s zeal to continue to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties of the citizens and vows to network with security agencies to bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Advertisement

Ishaku however condoled with the monarch and the people of Mutum-Biyu Chiefdom on the unfortunate incident with prayers to God for the repose of the soul of the deceased.